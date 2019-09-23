UrduPoint.com
US Denies Visas To Iranian Delegation For Trip To UN General Assembly - President's Office

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Denies Visas to Iranian Delegation for Trip to UN General Assembly - President's Office

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The United States refused to issue visas to a number of members of a delegation, accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the UN General Assembly in New York, Parviz Esmaeili, the Iranian presidential office's deputy chief of staff for communications, said on Sunday.

"The failure to issue visas for the delegation, accompanying the president, some deputy chiefs of staff and the press pool runs counter to the diplomatic obligations officially assumed by the US government as a member of the United Nations and the host country," Esmaeili told the Iranian television.

