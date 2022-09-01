UrduPoint.com

US Denies Visas To Russian Delegation Bound For UN Summit Of Interior Ministers - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 09:23 PM

US Denies Visas to Russian Delegation Bound for UN Summit of Interior Ministers - Envoy

The United States has not issued the requisite visas to the Russian delegation and has thus disrupted their participation at the UN Summit of Interior Ministers, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The United States has not issued the requisite visas to the Russian delegation and has thus disrupted their participation at the UN Summit of Interior Ministers, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"Due to the actions of the American side, the participation in the summit by the Russian delegation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, headed by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, was disrupted. The representatives of the Russian Federation were not issued visas. This is yet another flagrant violation by the United States of its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement," Nebenzya said.

The Russian ambassador also pointed out that issuance of visas for delegates at United Nations events is not a privilege, but an international legal obligation of the United States.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Interior Minister Vladimir Putin United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK President pays rich tributes to Syed Ali Gilan ..

AJK President pays rich tributes to Syed Ali Gilani on his first martyrdom anniv ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt pleads Supreme Court to dismiss Imran Khan's ..

Govt pleads Supreme Court to dismiss Imran Khan's petition against NAB amendment ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhia NPP o ..

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhia NPP on September 6 - UN Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Ali Gilani, symbol of resistance against Indian oc ..

Ali Gilani, symbol of resistance against Indian occupational forces in Kashmir: ..

2 minutes ago
 Combined Net Worth of Russia's Top Billionaires De ..

Combined Net Worth of Russia's Top Billionaires Decreased 14% Year to Date - Rep ..

17 minutes ago
 Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers ..

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses conclude

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.