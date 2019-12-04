UrduPoint.com
US Denies Visas To Several Russian Officials - Russian Embassy

Wed 04th December 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A delegation of the Russian Federal Treasury that was supposed to arrive in Washington on Tuesday, December 3, was denied American visas, the Embassy of Russia in the US has announced, expressing concern over repeated US visa denials to Russian officials.

"A statement shifting the blame for initiating a 'visa war' on Russia is still posted on the website of the US embassy in Moscow. There were and are no grounds for such false attacks on us. ... We stress that US authorities have been consistently restricting the entry of our official representatives and disrupting crucial negotiating formats," the Russian embassy said in a Facebook statement.

According to the release, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad (DRCA) Oleg Malginov was prevented from taking part in a youth forum in New York on November 28-29.

A delegation of the Russian Treasury that was supposed to arrive in Washington on Tuesday to participate in a conference of the International Institute on Audit Regulation was denied visas, the Russian embassy said.

The embassy also pointed out that the United States had still not explained why some members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly in September were denied visas.

