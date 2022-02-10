US Denies Western Hemisphere States Free Choice of Partners - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States, by its statements, denies countries of the Western Hemisphere a free choice of foreign policy and partners, the Russian Embassy in Washington said, commenting on the words of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

"According to @UnderSecStateP (Under Secretary of State Nuland) Latin American states that choose to invite Russian support "naturally pose a threat to democracy" in the Western Hemisphere. @StateDept thereby denies the region's sovereign states a free choice of foreign policy orientation and partners," the embassy said on Twitter.

"A fundamental principle that, as @DeputySecState (Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman) stated on February 8, is "not up for debate, dispute, or negotiation," it said.