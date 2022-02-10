UrduPoint.com

US Denies Western Hemisphere States Free Choice Of Partners - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:20 AM

US Denies Western Hemisphere States Free Choice of Partners - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States, by its statements, denies countries of the Western Hemisphere a free choice of foreign policy and partners, the Russian Embassy in Washington said, commenting on the words of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

"According to @UnderSecStateP (Under Secretary of State Nuland) Latin American states that choose to invite Russian support "naturally pose a threat to democracy" in the Western Hemisphere. @StateDept thereby denies the region's sovereign states a free choice of foreign policy orientation and partners," the embassy said on Twitter.

"A fundamental principle that, as @DeputySecState (Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman) stated on February 8, is "not up for debate, dispute, or negotiation," it said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Democracy Twitter Victoria Sherman United States February

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

8 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

8 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

8 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

8 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

8 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>