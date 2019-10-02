UrduPoint.com
US, Denmark, Netherlands Pledge Cooperation On Maritime Cyber-Security - State Dept.

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:43 PM

US, Danish and Dutch officials have agreed to increase information sharing and cybersecurity efforts in the maritime sector, the three countries said in joint statement on Wednesday

"On October 1-3, 2019, the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands chaired a maritime cybersecurity event on the margins of the One Conference in The Hague," the statement said.

"The participants committed to increasing cooperative engagements in the following areas of maritime cybersecurity: awareness raising, information sharing and risk management."

The three countries affirmed the shared vision of a "global, open, interoperable, reliable, and secure" internet as well as stable cyberspace, the statement said.

The maritime sector remained critical to the trade and transportation of all nations but also poses new security challenges requiring increased cooperation between nations, it noted.

