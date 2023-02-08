US, Denmark Sign Agreement to Promote Defense Goods, Services - Pentagon

The United States and Denmark have reached a non-binding agreement for providing support for goods and services related to national defense, the US Department of Defense said on Wednesday

"On Feb. 8, 2023, the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of the Kingdom of Denmark entered into a bilateral, non-binding Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA)," the statement said.

The two countries agreed to provide reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote national defense, the statement said.

The arrangement will enable both countries to acquire industrial resources to resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet their national security needs.

For example, the United States will provide Denmark assurances under the US Defense Priorities and Allocations System, while Denmark will establish a government-industry code of conduct with its industrial base, where Danish firms will voluntarily agree to make every reasonable effort to provide priority support, the statement said.

US Under Secretary of Defense William LaPlante said in the statement that the agreement is very important to the United States and represents another productive step in the US-Danish relationship.

"(The) SOSA will undoubtedly strengthen our respective security and resiliency of supply. Our signatures signify not only our pledge to standing together today, but also our commitment to robust collaboration long into the future," LaPlante added.