UrduPoint.com

US, Denmark Sign Agreement To Promote Defense Goods, Services - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:37 PM

US, Denmark Sign Agreement to Promote Defense Goods, Services - Pentagon

The United States and Denmark have reached a non-binding agreement for providing support for goods and services related to national defense, the US Department of Defense said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United States and Denmark have reached a non-binding agreement for providing support for goods and services related to national defense, the US Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

"On Feb. 8, 2023, the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of the Kingdom of Denmark entered into a bilateral, non-binding Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA)," the statement said.

The two countries agreed to provide reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote national defense, the statement said.

The arrangement will enable both countries to acquire industrial resources to resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet their national security needs.

For example, the United States will provide Denmark assurances under the US Defense Priorities and Allocations System, while Denmark will establish a government-industry code of conduct with its industrial base, where Danish firms will voluntarily agree to make every reasonable effort to provide priority support, the statement said.

US Under Secretary of Defense William LaPlante said in the statement that the agreement is very important to the United States and represents another productive step in the US-Danish relationship.

"(The) SOSA will undoubtedly strengthen our respective security and resiliency of supply. Our signatures signify not only our pledge to standing together today, but also our commitment to robust collaboration long into the future," LaPlante added.

Related Topics

United States Denmark Agreement

Recent Stories

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipeline ..

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipelines - Pentagon

7 minutes ago
 EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake R ..

EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake Relief Aid to Turkey, Syria

7 minutes ago
 French authorities pass Russian Olympic problem to ..

French authorities pass Russian Olympic problem to IOC

7 minutes ago
 EU to host donor conference on Syria, Turkey quake ..

EU to host donor conference on Syria, Turkey quake aid

7 minutes ago
 The search for the truth about the MH17 disaster

The search for the truth about the MH17 disaster

4 minutes ago
 Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously inju ..

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.