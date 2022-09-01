UrduPoint.com

US, Denmark Working on New Treaty to Boost Military Cooperation - Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The United States and Denmark are working together to complete a new more far-reaching mutual security treaty, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov told a meeting at the Atlantic Council on Wednesday.

"Denmark and the United States are currently negotiating a bilateral security treaty," Bodskov said. "Cooperation between Denmark and the United States is as strong as ever."

Bodskov said that support for the United States and the Atlantic alliance was the defining foreign policy and defense issue for Denmark and other Western European allies and would remain so for the foreseeable future.

"There is no question about US support for Europe. It is the fight of my generation. We cannot win that fight without the Americans," Bodskov added.

Bodskov also noted that a meeting of European nations earlier this week in the Danish capital Copenhagen had agreed on $1.5 billion in additional aid to be sent to Ukraine.

