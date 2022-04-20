UrduPoint.com

US Denounces China, Solomon Islands Pact

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 08:04 PM

US denounces China, Solomon Islands pact

The United States on Wednesday criticized a new security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, describing it as shadowy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The United States on Wednesday criticized a new security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, describing it as shadowy.

The deal, announced Tuesday by Beijing, had faced opposition from the United States and Australia, which fear the pact could lead to China gaining a military foothold in the South Pacific.

The text of the agreement has not been made public, but it was signed days before a high-level US delegation was due to arrive in the Pacific archipelago to urge it not to sign the accord.

"We are concerned by the lack of transparency and unspecified nature of this agreement, which follows a pattern of (China) offering shadowy, vague deals with little regional consultation in fishing, resource management, development assistance, and now security practices," a State Department official told AFP.

"The agreement has been moving forward for some time. The reported signing does not change our concerns." A draft of the deal sent shockwaves across the region when it was leaked last month, particularly measures that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomon Islands, which lies less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from Australia.

The US delegation is due to arrive this week in the Solomon Islands.

News from Beijing that the pact had been signed came soon after the US visit was announced.

"Although Solomon Islands has said it will not allow (China) to build a military base, we still raise our concerns as part of our broader efforts to reinforce our longstanding ties with Solomon Islands," the State Department official said.

Related Topics

Australia China Visit Beijing Lead Solomon Islands United States From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

IMF, Ukraine Discussing Post-Crisis Aid Package - ..

IMF, Ukraine Discussing Post-Crisis Aid Package - Georgieva

14 seconds ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

15 seconds ago
 South African flood victims struggle with despair

South African flood victims struggle with despair

17 seconds ago
 Taciturn Scholz under fire for hesitant Ukraine st ..

Taciturn Scholz under fire for hesitant Ukraine stance

18 seconds ago
 US Company Donates 100 Reconnaissance Drones to Uk ..

US Company Donates 100 Reconnaissance Drones to Ukraine MIlitary - Statement

3 minutes ago
 IMF Chief Says Ukraine Estimates They Need $5Bln P ..

IMF Chief Says Ukraine Estimates They Need $5Bln Per Month in Next 3 Months

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.