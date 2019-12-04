US Denying Visas to Russian Officials to Have Consequences - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States denying visas to Russian delegations is a blow to bilateral ties and will have consequences, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The United States denying visas to Russian delegations is a blow to bilateral ties and will have consequences, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

The Russian Embassy in the United States said Tuesday that the US was putting up obstacles to the entry of Russian officials.

Most recently, a delegation from the Federal Treasury failed to obtain visas.

"Of course, this is yet another blow to our bilateral ties that will have consequences. When there are more justifications from Washington about 'Russia started it,' � which the US Embassy in Moscow still says on its website in all seriousness � and all the astonishment why some Americans are denied entry to our country in response, I think this case will need to be mentioned," the lawmaker said.