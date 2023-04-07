US Department of Commerce Official Arrives in Armenia to Meet With Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman has landed in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, where he will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the US embassy in Armenia said on Friday.

Venkataraman is visiting Armenia from Thursday to Saturday.

In addition to meeting with Pashinyan, the US official will also give a keynote address at the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue to emphasize the US's interest in extending trade connections between both countries in various fields, including commercial cooperation in the energy industry.