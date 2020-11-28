UrduPoint.com
US Department Of Defense Refuses To Comment On Iranian Nuclear Scientist's Murder

Sat 28th November 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The US Department of Defense has refused a Sputnik request to comment on the murder of leading Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Iran earlier on Friday.

"We have nothing for you on this. Thank you," a Pentagon representative said.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Defense Ministry said that Fakhrizadeh had been murdered by armed gunmen.

In a Twitter post, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, and called on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror."

