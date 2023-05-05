The US Department of Energy has recruited Ukrainian specialists with experience and knowledge in the field of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US Department of Energy has recruited Ukrainian specialists with experience and knowledge in the field of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The submitted document confirms that one of the activities of the Departmetn of Energy is the recruitment of specialists who previously worked in Ukraine with experience and knowledge in the field of weapons of mass destruction," Kirillov told a briefing.

According to him, one of the ministry's laboratories, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, worked directly in Ukraine as part of a project called the Initiative to Prevent the Spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction.