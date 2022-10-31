US Department of Energy 'Very Concerned' About Threats to European Energy Infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The US Department of Energy said Monday it is "very concerned" about threats to critical energy infrastructure in Europe following the suspicious damage to the Nord Stream pipeline.

"I don't have information of specific threats, but what I would say is we are very concerned about threats to infrastructure," Brad Crabtree, assistant secretary for the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, said.

Crabtree said all countries needed to be "very vigilant in making extra efforts to monitor the security" of their energy infrastructure, adding that the US was doing so itself while also supporting the efforts of its allies.

He noted that he had just visited Norway, which he characterized as playing a "vital role" in supplying natural gas to Europe amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Its government was "very, very concerned" about threats to the country's oil and gas production.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and fuel leakage were detected along the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, the main routes to supply Russian gas to Europe. Initial investigations by Swedish and Danish authorities pointed toward likely sabotage, leading to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to investigate the incident as an act of international terrorism.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline has not transported any gas since August when Russia shut it down, citing maintenance issues. Nord Stream 2 has never been put into operation, as Germany halted the certification process last year.