US Department Of Homeland Security Starts Program To Recruit Cyber Talent

Mon 15th November 2021

US Department of Homeland Security Starts Program to Recruit Cyber Talent

The US Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that it is launching an innovative new program to hire and develop world-class cyber talent to protect critical infrastructure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that it is launching an innovative new program to hire and develop world-class cyber talent to protect critical infrastructure.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched the Cybersecurity Talent Management System (CTMS), a new personnel system that will enable DHS to more effectively recruit, develop, and retain our Nation's top cybersecurity professionals," the statement read.

The personnel hired through this system will work at the new DHS Cybersecurity Service, which is in charge of protecting US critical infrastructure and the American people from cybersecurity threats.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas noted that new circumstances require additional innovative tools of hiring employees. "This new system will enable our Department to better compete for cybersecurity professionals and remain agile enough to meet the demands of our critical cybersecurity mission," he said.

The CTMS will be initially used to fill high-priority jobs at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer. Starting 2022, the system will be available across several DHS agencies with a cybersecurity mission, the statement added.

