US Department of State Asks US Citizens to Refrain From Visiting China Over Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The US Department of State has asked US citizens not to visit China over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the Asian country.

"Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. On January 30, the World Health Organization has determined the rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China," the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.

The US citizens, who are currently in China, have been asked to leave the country.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead in China.