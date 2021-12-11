UrduPoint.com

US Department Of State Launches Anti-'Russian Disinformation' Project In Greece

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:12 PM

The US Department of State has launched the DisinfoHacks project in Greece to counter "Russian disinformation," and the American ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, gave a speech at the ceremony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The US Department of State has launched the DisinfoHacks project in Greece to counter "Russian disinformation," and the American ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, gave a speech at the ceremony.

"Just last week, Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken, my boss, was here in Europe for the NATO and OSCE ministerials. He publicly highlighted what he called 'a massive Russian disinformation campaign' underway to try to convince publics that Ukraine poses a threat to Russia and is somehow seeking confrontation with its much larger neighbor. This disinformation is part of the Kremlin toolkit to justify aggression and a potential invasion," Pyatt said on Friday, as quoted by the official website of the US Embassy in Greece, and added that disinformation has become one of the major challenges for democracies.

The ambassador noted that the project was designed to support democracy, suppress malicious cyberactivity, and counter authoritarianism. DisinfoHacks is funded from the US State Department's Global Engagement Center, according to the diplomat.

Pyatt served as the US ambassador to Ukraine when the country saw a coup d'etat in 2014, and he was an active supporter of the regime change.

Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Russia of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine. Moscow, for its part, rejected the accusations and alleged that the West wants to use them as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.

