UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Department Of State Resuming Passport Services After COVID-19 Lockdown - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:30 AM

US Department of State Resuming Passport Services After COVID-19 Lockdown - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US Department of State has decided to resume passport services for citizens willing to travel abroad following the lockdown linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"As the country begins to reopen, the department is getting our passport team back on the field. In the coming weeks they will aggressively tackle applications that were put on hold because of the pandemic and provide fast and efficient service for Americans that they rightfully expect," Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

The United States has significantly restricted foreign trips for its citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the US became the worst hit-nation in the world, with over 2.3 million infected people and more than 121,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 482,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World United States March National University Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

5 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

7 hours ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.