UrduPoint.com

US Department Of State Says Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement 'in Reach'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 06:57 PM

US Department of State Says Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement 'in Reach'

A final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is "in reach" and the United States is ready to assist both countries in achieving consensus, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) A final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is "in reach" and the United States is ready to assist both countries in achieving consensus, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said.

"Appreciate Armenian Prime Minister @NikolPashinyan's recent comments on mutual Armenia-Azerbaijan recognition of territorial integrity and continued commitment to peace. A final agreement is in reach and we are determined to help our friends achieve it," Miller tweeted on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pashinyan said that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to recognize each other's territorial integrity and were making progress towards normalizing relations.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s.

Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

On February 18, 2023, Aliyev and Pashinyan held peace talks in Munich. After the negotiations, Aliyev said that the main issue was that the peace treaty between the two countries should be drawn up on the basis of international norms and principles, and that any provisions on Nagorno-Karabakh were unacceptable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Munich Progress Azerbaijan United States February September November Border 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative re ..

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

17 minutes ago
 Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

18 minutes ago
 NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without O ..

NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without Offering Membership - Reports

18 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North ..

China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North Korean Border

18 minutes ago
 Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of ..

Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of telecom companies

10 minutes ago
 Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pre ..

Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pressure

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.