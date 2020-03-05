UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Department Of State Says In Letter For Sudanese Minister All Sanctions On Sudan Lifted

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Department of State Says in Letter for Sudanese Minister All Sanctions on Sudan Lifted

The United States is lifting all sanctions imposed on Sudan, according to a letter from the US Department of State to Sudanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omar Gamar-Eddin Ismail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The United States is lifting all sanctions imposed on Sudan, according to a letter from the US Department of State to Sudanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omar Gamar-Eddin Ismail.

"As publicly stated on the website of the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the United States revoked the economic sanctions provisions of Executive Orders 13067 and 13412 with respect to Sudan and the Government of Sudan on October 12, 2017. This action recognized the Government of Sudan's sustained positive actions to maintain a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan, improve humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and maintain cooperation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism.

As a result of this action, 157 entities were removed from OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List. Only a few specific Darfur-related sanctions that are not relevant here remain in place," the letter, seen by Sputnik, read.

Apart from that, the Central Bank of Sudan said that the US had briefed it on lifting all the economic sanctions.

Related Topics

Bank United States Sudan October 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

18 seconds ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

1 minute ago

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

1 hour ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.