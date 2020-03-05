US Department of State Says in Letter for Sudanese Minister All Sanctions on Sudan Lifted

The United States is lifting all sanctions imposed on Sudan, according to a letter from the US Department of State to Sudanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omar Gamar-Eddin Ismail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The United States is lifting all sanctions imposed on Sudan, according to a letter from the US Department of State to Sudanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omar Gamar-Eddin Ismail.

"As publicly stated on the website of the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the United States revoked the economic sanctions provisions of Executive Orders 13067 and 13412 with respect to Sudan and the Government of Sudan on October 12, 2017. This action recognized the Government of Sudan's sustained positive actions to maintain a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan, improve humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and maintain cooperation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism.

As a result of this action, 157 entities were removed from OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List. Only a few specific Darfur-related sanctions that are not relevant here remain in place," the letter, seen by Sputnik, read.

Apart from that, the Central Bank of Sudan said that the US had briefed it on lifting all the economic sanctions.