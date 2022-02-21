UrduPoint.com

US Department Of State Warns Of Risks Of Restricting Commercial Air Travel From Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The US State Department on Monday again called on US citizens to leave Ukraine, mentioning that commercial air travel may be restricted over possible "Russian military operations."

"The Department of State continues to urge U.S.

citizens to depart Ukraine immediately using commercial or private means due to the increased threat of Russian military action. The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable throughout the country and may deteriorate with little notice. There is a strong likelihood that any Russian military operations would severely restrict commercial air travel," the US embassy in Ukraine said in a statement.

>