US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut more than 70,000 jobs

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) President Donald Trump's administration aims to cut more than 70,000 jobs from Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which oversees veterans' health care and other benefits, Secretary Doug Collins said Wednesday.

The move to downsize the VA brings Trump's unprecedented cost-cutting efforts, led by billionaire adviser Elon Musk, into another sensitive area, with Democrats quick to voice their displeasure with the plan.

"For many years, veterans have been asking for a more efficient, accountable and transparent VA.

This administration is finally going to give the veterans what they want," Collins said in a video posted on X.

"Our goal is to reduce VA employment levels (to) 2019 end-strength numbers -- roughly 398,000 employees -- from our current level of approximately 470,000 employees," he said, giving a lower current number of staff than a department statement from last month, which put the total at more than 479,000.

"We're going to accomplish this without making cuts to health care or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries," Collins added.