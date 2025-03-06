Open Menu

US Department Of Veterans Affairs To Cut More Than 70,000 Jobs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 11:40 AM

US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut more than 70,000 jobs

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) President Donald Trump's administration aims to cut more than 70,000 jobs from Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which oversees veterans' health care and other benefits, Secretary Doug Collins said Wednesday.

The move to downsize the VA brings Trump's unprecedented cost-cutting efforts, led by billionaire adviser Elon Musk, into another sensitive area, with Democrats quick to voice their displeasure with the plan.

"For many years, veterans have been asking for a more efficient, accountable and transparent VA.

This administration is finally going to give the veterans what they want," Collins said in a video posted on X.

"Our goal is to reduce VA employment levels (to) 2019 end-strength numbers -- roughly 398,000 employees -- from our current level of approximately 470,000 employees," he said, giving a lower current number of staff than a department statement from last month, which put the total at more than 479,000.

"We're going to accomplish this without making cuts to health care or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries," Collins added.

Recent Stories

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 minutes ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World