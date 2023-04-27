UrduPoint.com

US Depleting Ammunition Depots in Israel Due to Ukraine Conflict - Reports

The amount of US ammunition stockpiled in Israel for the event of military aggression against the Jewish state has been shrinking due to the Ukraine conflict, Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported on Thursday, citing sources

The warehouses are officially recognized as US military storage facilities and as such enjoy the diplomatic immunity, according to the report. However, a long-standing unofficial agreement between the United States and Israel implies that these munitions can be used by the latter if it faces a major attack of the scale of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when the country faced a combined invasion from Syria and Egypt.

The sources told the news outlet that these munitions had recently been retrieved because of the continued shortage of reserve stocks in Western countries as a result of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. Israel Hayom also reported that some of the ammunition over the recent months had been sent through the port of Ashdod mainly on Saturdays, a day off in Israel, in order not to attract media attention.

"These are Israel's reserve stockpiles for times of war. The move has had a bigger implication in light of the threats on Israel in multiple theaters," a former cabinet minister told the newspaper.

A US official confirmed the temporary depletion of the ammunition depots in Israel, adding that "it is still not clear when the reserves will be restocked." The official also noted that this depends on the growth of production capacity in the United States.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

