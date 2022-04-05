US Deployed Cyber Force in Ukraine Since Fall to Combat Russian Moves - NSA Chief

The US Cyber Command has been deploying forces in Ukraine since late last year to help the country prepare for what was then an anticipated Russian invasion, the force's top officer and National Security Agency (NSA) commander, Gen. Paul Nakasone said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday

"Coordinating with the Ukrainians in an effort to help them harden their networks, we deployed a hunt team who sat side-by-side with our partners to gain critical insights that have increased homeland defense for both the United States and Ukraine," Nakasone told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Cyber Command and the NSA have played integral roles in the US efforts to support Ukraine since Russian forces began deploying on the country's borders last fall, he said.

"We provided remote analytic support to Ukraine and conducted network defense activities aligned to critical networks from outside Ukraine - directly in support of mission partners. ...We have provided intelligence on the building threat (and) helped to warn US government and industry to tighten security within critical infrastructure sectors," Nakasone said.

Russia's military and intelligence forces were employing a range of cyber capabilities, to include espionage, influence and attack units to support its invasion and to defend Russian actions with a worldwide propaganda campaign, Nakasone added.