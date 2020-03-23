US Deploying High-Capacity Medical Stations to 3 States Most Affected by COVID19 - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) US President Donald Trump says emergency medical stations will be deployed to help treat coronavirus patients in three US states and that a US naval hospital ship will be sent to Los Angeles.

"In addition to large quantities of supplies I have also directed FEMA [federal emergency management agency] to supply the following: four large Federal medical stations with 1,000 beds for New York, eight large federal medical stations with 2,000 beds for California and three large federal medical stations and four small federal medical stations with 1,000 beds for the state of Washington," Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday.

The president added that US naval hospital ship USNS Mercy will be deployed to Los Angeles.

Trump said the ship has "tremendous capacity."

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 33,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and over 400 deaths from COVID-19 (117 deaths in New York, 95 in Washington and 30 in California).

Trump said on Sunday that the US federal government would fully cover the costs of deploying national guard units in the states of New York, Washington and California to help fight the coronavirus. Major disaster declarations for New York and Washington have been approved by the president, and California's request was in the process of being approved.