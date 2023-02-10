US Deploying Hypersonic Missiles in Japan to Change Regional Security Situation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moscow will be monitoring US plans to deploy hypersonic missiles in Japan, this could change the security situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Information about the missiles requires additional verification, but the lack of official denials by the US and Japanese authorities so far "speaks for itself," the diplomat said.

"We intend to closely monitor any preparations for the practical implementation of the plans in question, the beginning of their implementation will mean for us a qualitative change in the regional security situation, which will also have a projection on global strategic stability," Zakharova told reporters.