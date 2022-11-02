US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The planned deployment of nuclear-capable B-52 bomber aircraft by the United States to Australia sends a message of the US military capability to partners and potential adversaries in the Indo-Pacific region, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Australian media reported that the United States plans to develop a facility at the Tindal Air Base in Australia that is the capable of housing up to six B-52 bombers.

"When it comes to aircraft rotating through Australia, we have a long-standing relationship with Australia and it's not uncommon for us to send aircraft through to participate in joint exercises, combined exercises with Australia," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"It does send a clear signal to countries in the region, first of all, that the US is a reliable partner and that we do maintain capabilities to be available to respond to a variety of contingencies worldwide."

The rotation also sends a clear message that the United States maintains the ability to deter and engage adversaries in the region, Ryder added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the deployment of the B-52 aircraft to Australia undermines peace and stability in the region and could also provoke an arms race.