US Deploying Over 200 Federal Agents to Respond to Rioting in Kenosha - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is deploying more than 200 Federal agents to Kenosha, Wisconsin to help state and local law enforcement quell the unrest that has unfolded following the officer-involved shooting of African-American man Jacob Blake, spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

Blake, 29, was shot by a police officer in the back seven times, which has left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"DOJ has deployed 200+ agents and marshals from the FBI, ATF, and USMS to assist state and local law enforcement in the response to rioting and unrest and will continue to surge Kenosha with federal resources as needed and necessary," Kupec said in the statement on Wednesday.