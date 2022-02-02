UrduPoint.com

US Deploying Troops To Romania At Invitation Of Romanian Government - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 08:40 PM

US Deploying Troops to Romania at Invitation of Romanian Government - Pentagon

A deployment of American troops to Romania comes at the invitation of the Romanian government, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday, while announcing that the US is sending an extra 2,000 troops to Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A deployment of American troops to Romania comes at the invitation of the Romanian government, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday, while announcing that the US is sending an extra 2,000 troops to Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis.

"This move is coming at the expressed invitation of the Romanian government," Kirby told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Pentagon Romania Government

Recent Stories

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Respon ..

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Response to Security Proposals - Ant ..

28 seconds ago
 CM lays foundation stone of mother & child hospita ..

CM lays foundation stone of mother & child hospital

31 seconds ago
 Snowfall in Murree; Tourists advised to strictly o ..

Snowfall in Murree; Tourists advised to strictly obey traffic rules

33 seconds ago
 Norway Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions - Governme ..

Norway Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions - Government

35 seconds ago
 German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Co ..

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Continuing Mission in Mali

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>