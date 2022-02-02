US Deploying Troops to Romania at Invitation of Romanian Government - Pentagon

A deployment of American troops to Romania comes at the invitation of the Romanian government, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday, while announcing that the US is sending an extra 2,000 troops to Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A deployment of American troops to Romania comes at the invitation of the Romanian government, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday, while announcing that the US is sending an extra 2,000 troops to Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis.

"This move is coming at the expressed invitation of the Romanian government," Kirby told a press briefing.