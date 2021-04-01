US' Deployment of Missile Defense Systems Abroad Project to Contain Russia, China - Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, April 1 (Sputnik) - Washington's deployment of missile defense systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region is a global US project to contain Russia and China, as well as to ensure its own absolute dominance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Now we have a missile defense area in Europe.

Nobody is saying that this is against Iran. It is clearly announced as a global project designed to contain Russia and China. The same processes are going on in the Asia-Pacific region. Nobody is trying to pretend that this is against North Korea. This is a global system designed to back up the US claims to absolute dominance, including in the military-strategic, nuclear sphere," Lavrov said, speaking on the political talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.