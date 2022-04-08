UrduPoint.com

US Deployment Of Patriot Battery To Slovakia 'Temporary' - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 11:29 PM

US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temporary' - Pentagon

The US deployment of a Patriot battery to Slovakia to provide Ukraine with an air defense capability is temporary but the United States is working on a long-term solution, a senior defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The US deployment of a Patriot battery to Slovakia to provide Ukraine with an air defense capability is temporary but the United States is working on a long-term solution, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"This is a temporary deployment of a Patriot battery as we continue to work with Slovakia on what long term solutions make the most sense for Slovakians, and we're just not there yet," the defense official said during a conference call.

The defense official said the Patriot system deployment is not meant to be a permanent solution.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States Slovakia

Recent Stories

Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Gi ..

Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Give Macron Slight Edge Over Le ..

40 seconds ago
 Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due ..

Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due to Contamination - Statement

42 seconds ago
 DS Railways directs to ensure worldclass facilitie ..

DS Railways directs to ensure worldclass facilities for Sikh Yatrees

44 seconds ago
 I will not accept imported government: Prime Minis ..

I will not accept imported government: Prime Minister

45 seconds ago
 Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US ..

Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US Supreme Court, Yet Some Fear ..

4 minutes ago
 Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, ..

Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, Death Toll Reaches 3 - Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.