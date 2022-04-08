US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temporary' - Pentagon

The US deployment of a Patriot battery to Slovakia to provide Ukraine with an air defense capability is temporary but the United States is working on a long-term solution, a senior defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The US deployment of a Patriot battery to Slovakia to provide Ukraine with an air defense capability is temporary but the United States is working on a long-term solution, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"This is a temporary deployment of a Patriot battery as we continue to work with Slovakia on what long term solutions make the most sense for Slovakians, and we're just not there yet," the defense official said during a conference call.

The defense official said the Patriot system deployment is not meant to be a permanent solution.