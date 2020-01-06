UrduPoint.com
US Deploys Additional Troops To Base In Kenya After Attack - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Deploys Additional Troops to Base in Kenya after Attack - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The United Stated deployed additional troops to augment the defenses of its base in Kenya recently attacked by a local terrorist group, US Africa Command said in a statement on Monday.

"US Africa Command's East Africa Response Force (EARF) arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya, Jan.

5, to augment security to secure the airfield after an attack by al-Shabaab terrorists," the statement said.

On Sunday, the compound was attacked by Al-Shabaab (part of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) terrorists, who killed one US soldier and two Pentagon contractors.

