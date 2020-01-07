US Deploys Additional Troops to Kenya Base After Deadly Attack - AFRICOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The United States has deployed additional troops to Manda Bay in Kenya to protect the airbase there after an attack on the facility killed three US citizens, United States Africa Command said in a statement on Monday.

"US Africa Command's East Africa Response Force (EARF) arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya, Jan. 5, to augment security to security the airfield after an attack by al-Shabaab terrorists," the statement said.

The EARF is a contingency force based at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.