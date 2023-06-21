UrduPoint.com

US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers To Indonesia For First Time - Air Force

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 10:15 PM

US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers to Indonesia for First Time - Air Force

The United States has deployed B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers to Indonesia for the first time as it seeks to take the bilateral military cooperation to a higher level, the US Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement via Twitter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United States has deployed B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers to Indonesia for the first time as it seeks to take the bilateral military cooperation to a higher level, the US Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement via Twitter.

"Striker Airmen from Team Minot (Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota) have brought the B-52 back out to the Indo-Pacific on a BTF (bomber task force) mission, to train and interoperate with allies and partners across the region," the statement on Saturday.

According to media reports, a total of two strategic bombers landed at the Kualanamu International Airport located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The landing of the B-52 bombers in Indonesia comes after a series of bomber-deployment missions around the world, including a deterrent flight over the Gulf of Finland and the deployment to South Korea in March.

In May, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said Jakarta and Washington have agreed to maintain stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and increase cooperation, including joint drills and military personnel exchanges.

Related Topics

World Washington Twitter Jakarta Minot Indonesia South Korea United States Finland March May Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious ..

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour religious duty of every Muslim: Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Discuss Human ..

Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 Road Accident Involving Bus in Russia's Dagestan K ..

Road Accident Involving Bus in Russia's Dagestan Kills 8 People - Interior Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be ..

Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be Used in Search for Submersible ..

9 minutes ago
 Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest wa ..

Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Hammad Azhar, others ..

10 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ho ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar holds open court at Central Poli ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.