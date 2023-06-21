US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers to Indonesia for First Time - Air Force

The United States has deployed B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers to Indonesia for the first time as it seeks to take the bilateral military cooperation to a higher level, the US Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement via Twitter

"Striker Airmen from Team Minot (Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota) have brought the B-52 back out to the Indo-Pacific on a BTF (bomber task force) mission, to train and interoperate with allies and partners across the region," the statement on Saturday.

According to media reports, a total of two strategic bombers landed at the Kualanamu International Airport located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The landing of the B-52 bombers in Indonesia comes after a series of bomber-deployment missions around the world, including a deterrent flight over the Gulf of Finland and the deployment to South Korea in March.

In May, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said Jakarta and Washington have agreed to maintain stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and increase cooperation, including joint drills and military personnel exchanges.