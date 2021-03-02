US Deploys Defense Production Act to Boost Production of Military Uniforms - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US government extended the nation's COVID-19 response to boost a company's ability to make dress military uniforms, the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"As part of the national response to COVID-19, the Department of Defense (DOD) entered into a $9.

98 million agreement with Hardwick Tactical Corporation to sustain critical industrial base production of US Military dress uniforms," the release said.

The Defense Department explained that the subsidy will allow Hardwick Tactical Corporation to purchase and install equipment to increase manufacturing automation.

The increased production capacity will ensure the US government continues to have access to this domestic supplier of Berry Amendment compliant dress uniforms, the release said.

The Berry Amendment requires that military footwear and uniforms be made in the United States.