US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s To CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, as well as F-35 and F-16 fighter jets to the CENTCOM area of responsibility in response to "alarming events" involving Iran's navy in the Strait of Hormuz, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday.

"In response to a number of recent alarming events in the Strait of Hormuz, the Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of the USS Thomas Hudner, F-35 fighters and F-16 fighters to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility to defend US interests and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region," Singh said during a press briefing.

The US calls on Iran to immediately cease its "destabilizing actions" that threaten the free flow of commerce through the strategic waterways, she added.

