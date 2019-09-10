US Deploys 'Enormous Amount' of Resources to Receive Hurricane Victims From Bahamas - CBP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States has boosted its resources in the southern state of Florida to help receive hurricane victims from the Bahamas, acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan said on Monday.

"I've authorized the deployment of an enormous amount of resources to southern Florida to make sure that we can effectively receive people that are coming in from the Bahamas," Morgan told reporters in a briefing. "We're going to process them expediently."

Morgan emphasized that CBP is balancing its humanitarian efforts with US national security concerns. He added that CBP, through normal procedures, is vetting individuals from the Bahamas in order to keep out any inadmissible individuals.

The Trump administration is considering granting Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian Temporary Protection Status, which is granted to people who cannot safely return to their countries and allows them to stay for a period in the US.

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has grown to 43 people and is expected to further increase, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has said.

According to the International Red Cross, the storm could have inflicted damage or destroyed some 13,000 homes, which is around 45 percent of all properties on the Abacos and Grand Bahama.