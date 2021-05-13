UrduPoint.com
US Deploys F-18 Fighters To Saudi Arabia Amid Escalating Violence In Mideast - Air Forces

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The United States Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT) announced on Thursday that F-18 fighter jets were deployed to Saudi Arabia to promote security and stability amid the escalating violence in the middle East.

"F/A-18D Hornet aircraft deployed to @378AEW [378th Air Expeditionary Wing at Prince Sultan Air Base], Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this week as part of a dynamic force employment to enhance @CENTCOM's [US Central Command] ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the CENTCOM area of responsibility," USAFCENT wrote on Twitter.

