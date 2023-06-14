The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that the United States has deployed F-22 fighter jets to the Middle East in response to Russia's alleged unprofessional behavior in the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that the United States has deployed F-22 fighter jets to the middle East in response to Russia's alleged unprofessional behavior in the region.

"US Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to US Central Command's area of responsibility as part of a multifaceted show of US support and capability in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region," CENTCOM said in a press release.

While in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, the fighter jets will integrate with coalition forces on the ground and in the air, the release added.

In May, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria accused US Air Force pilots of "gross violations" of deconfliction protocols in Syria after they allegedly activated their weapons systems when approaching Russian military aircraft.

The US Air Force provided a Statement to Sputnik in which it rejected the claims of the Russian center.