US Deploys JSTARS Target Attack Surveillance Aircraft To Base In Germany - Air Force

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:55 PM

US Deploys JSTARS Target Attack Surveillance Aircraft to Base in Germany - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The US Air Force has sent an E-8C JSTARS target attack surveillance radar aircraft to operate out of a major air base in western Germany, the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) said in a news report on Friday.

"The US Air Force has deployed the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft to Ramstein Air Base, Germany to conduct training with Europe-based units," the report said.

The E-8C is an airborne battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform with the Primary mission of providing theater ground and air commanders with situational awareness to support military operations, the report said.

"During their time in the European theater, the aircraft and airmen will participate in training exercises and events that demonstrate the ...US commitment to NATO allies, enhance interoperability with multinational partners and deter any actions that destabilize regional security," the report said.

The E-8C is a modified Boeing 707-300 commercial airframe fitted with radar, communications, operations and control subsystems, the report added.

