US Deploys More Forces To Syria's Oil-Rich Deir Ez-Zor Region - Coalition Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:08 PM

The United States has sent additional army soldiers and armored vehicles to Syria's Deir Ez-Zor region in a move aimed at securing the area's vital infrastructure against terrorist threats, Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesman Col. Myles Caggins said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The United States has sent additional army soldiers and armored vehicles to Syria's Deir Ez-Zor region in a move aimed at securing the area's vital infrastructure against terrorist threats, Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesman Col. Myles Caggins said on Thursday.

"We are repositioning forces to Deir ez Zor Syria to continue partnering with SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] to defeat IS [Islamic State, banned in Russia] remnants, protect critical infrastructure, and deny IS access to revenue sources," Caggins said via Twitter.

The spokesman shared photographs of US troops moving Bradley M2A2 armored vehicles into the oil-rich province in eastern Syria.

On Friday, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the United States intended to take measures in the near future to strengthen its position in Deir ez-Zor to prevent terrorists - as well as Syrian government forces - from accessing the oil fields.

Russian officials have sharply criticized the ongoing US seizure of oil fields in eastern Syria, calling it a form of "state-conducted banditry."

The US-led coalition's activities in Syria have not been authorized by either the Syrian government or the United Nations Security Council.

