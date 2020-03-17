UrduPoint.com
US Deploys Over 1,500 Troops In 22 States In Response To Coronavirus - National Guard

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

US Deploys Over 1,500 Troops in 22 States in Response to Coronavirus - National Guard

Some 1,560 National Guard troops are aiding US states in responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with much of the effort focused on New York State, the National Guard Bureau said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Some 1,560 National Guard troops are aiding US states in responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with much of the effort focused on New York State, the National Guard Bureau said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We're here screening the community, trying to keep the community safe and trying to stop the spread of the virus," said Army Private First Class Justin Zammit said in the release.

Zammit serves with the New York Army National Guard's 369th Sustainment Brigade and is stationed at a mobile screening facility in New Rochelle, New York.

The novel coronavirus has been especially active in New York State, with more than 1300 reported cases as of Monday, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

More than 1,560 National Guard members in 22 US states are on duty, the release said.

