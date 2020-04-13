UrduPoint.com
US Deploys Over 41,000 Medical Forces To COVID-19 Hotspots, 2,567 Infected - Pentagon

Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:54 PM

Medical and other novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deployments by the US military to the state of New York and other areas with severe outbreaks thus far topped 41,000, with 2,567 testing positive and two fatalities, the Defense Department (DoD) said in a press release on Monday

"The US Northern Command is responsible for the DoD's active-duty operations in response to COVID-19 with over 12,500 personnel deployed in support of response operations," the release said.

"Nearly 29,000 Air and Army National Guard professionals are supporting COVID-19 response at the direction of their governors."

The release also included an attached chart titled "DoD Totals, 0500, April 13, 2020," which said 2,567 active duty members had tested positive, 76 were hospitalized and two had died.

Some 597 Defense Department civilian employees were infected, 47 hospitalized with six deaths and 491 military dependents tested positive, with 19 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the release.

