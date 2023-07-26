Open Menu

US Deploys Squadron Of F-35 Fighter Jets To Middle East Theater - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 09:20 PM

US Deploys Squadron of F-35 Fighter Jets to Middle East Theater - Air Force

The United States has deployed a squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to the Middle East, the US Air Force said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States has deployed a squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to the middle East, the US Air Force said on Wednesday.

"While deployed in support of Air Forces Central missions, the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Hill AFB (air force base), Utah, will help defend interests, promote regional security and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region," the US Air Force said in a release.

The fighter jets will join A-10 and F-16 aircraft already in the theater, along with the assets of the US Navy as well as regional allies in order to monitor the Strait of Hormuz, the release said.

The deployment of the F-35 jets is part of the United States' efforts to ensure security in the region through maritime support and support for the mission against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria, the release added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia United States Middle East From

Recent Stories

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects wo ..

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects worth AED4.06bn in H1&#039;23

37 seconds ago
 DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sus ..

DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sustainability&#039;

49 seconds ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - E ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - Economic Development Ministry

4 minutes ago
 O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more sw ..

O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more swimming gold

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pa ..

Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan's development

4 minutes ago
 Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since H ..

Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since His Rise to Power in 2015

1 minute ago
Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship ..

Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship

1 minute ago
 PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more ..

PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more rain

1 minute ago
 US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pu ..

US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pursuit of Critical Minerals - S ..

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on ..

OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on Ukraine - Secretary General

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased ..

Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased by 14.9% to 267Bcm - Rosstat

15 minutes ago
 Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-Ju ..

Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-June to 16Mln Tonnes - Rosstat

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World