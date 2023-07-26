US Deploys Squadron of F-35 Fighter Jets to Middle East Theater - Air Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States has deployed a squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to the middle East, the US Air Force said on Wednesday.

"While deployed in support of Air Forces Central missions, the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Hill AFB (air force base), Utah, will help defend interests, promote regional security and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region," the US Air Force said in a release.

The fighter jets will join A-10 and F-16 aircraft already in the theater, along with the assets of the US Navy as well as regional allies in order to monitor the Strait of Hormuz, the release said.

The deployment of the F-35 jets is part of the United States' efforts to ensure security in the region through maritime support and support for the mission against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria, the release added.