UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Deploys Three Stealth Bombers To Diego Garcia To Back Indo-Pacific Forces - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Deploys Three Stealth Bombers to Diego Garcia to Back Indo-Pacific Forces - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Three US B2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived at an American base in the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia to back military forces in the Indo-Pacific region, the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The 29-hour sortie demonstrated continued US commitment to allies and partners by showcasing their ability to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere," the release said.

The radar-evading B2s with their distinctive wedge-shaped profiles belong to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in the US state of Missouri. They landed on Tuesday following a 29 hour flight, the release said.

The last B-2 Force deployed to the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) was in January 2019 from the 393rd Bomb Squadron, also based at Whiteman, according to the release.

Related Topics

India January 2019 From

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

1 minute ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

16 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

31 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.