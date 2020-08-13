US Deploys Three Stealth Bombers to Diego Garcia to Back Indo-Pacific Forces - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Three US B2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived at an American base in the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia to back military forces in the Indo-Pacific region, the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The 29-hour sortie demonstrated continued US commitment to allies and partners by showcasing their ability to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere," the release said.

The radar-evading B2s with their distinctive wedge-shaped profiles belong to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in the US state of Missouri. They landed on Tuesday following a 29 hour flight, the release said.

The last B-2 Force deployed to the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) was in January 2019 from the 393rd Bomb Squadron, also based at Whiteman, according to the release.