UrduPoint.com

US Deportations Of Haitian Migrants Will Worsen Situation In Haiti - Ex-US Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Deportations of Haitian Migrants Will Worsen Situation in Haiti - Ex-US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Biden administration's decision to deport Haitian migrants is not the right solution and will worsen the situation in the Caribbean country, former US Special Representative for Haiti Daniel Foote said on Thursday.

"Deportation back to Haiti is not the answer right now," Foote said during a congressional hearing. "Haiti is too dangerous... deportation in the short term is not going to make Haiti more stable, in fact it's going to make it worse."

US media reported, citing DHS officials, said the US has conducted flights to Haiti to transport about 5,500 individuals who tried to cross the southern border of the United States. Foote resigned from his post in protest, claiming the deportations were inhumane.

The United States must focus on addressing issues in Haiti that are driving migration in the region, Foote said.

More Haitian migrants are expected to make their way to the US southern border especially if they may have heard some migrants made it through in August and September.

Foote said security is a majority concern in Haiti undermined by a police force has become politicized and that would take years to return to normal.

However, Foote said he thinks the United States has the capability to crack down on gangs in Haiti in six to 12 months.

Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to suffering poverty, rampant gang violence and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise in July.

Related Topics

Hearing Earthquake Protest Police Died United States Haiti May July August September Border Post Media From

Recent Stories

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutra ..

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutrality

9 minutes ago
 WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

3 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

3 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

3 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.