US Deportations of Haitian Migrants Will Worsen Situation in Haiti - Ex-US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Biden administration's decision to deport Haitian migrants is not the right solution and will worsen the situation in the Caribbean country, former US Special Representative for Haiti Daniel Foote said on Thursday.

"Deportation back to Haiti is not the answer right now," Foote said during a congressional hearing. "Haiti is too dangerous... deportation in the short term is not going to make Haiti more stable, in fact it's going to make it worse."

US media reported, citing DHS officials, said the US has conducted flights to Haiti to transport about 5,500 individuals who tried to cross the southern border of the United States. Foote resigned from his post in protest, claiming the deportations were inhumane.

The United States must focus on addressing issues in Haiti that are driving migration in the region, Foote said.

More Haitian migrants are expected to make their way to the US southern border especially if they may have heard some migrants made it through in August and September.

Foote said security is a majority concern in Haiti undermined by a police force has become politicized and that would take years to return to normal.

However, Foote said he thinks the United States has the capability to crack down on gangs in Haiti in six to 12 months.

Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to suffering poverty, rampant gang violence and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise in July.