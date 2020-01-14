UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Deports 21 Saudi Military Students After Probe Of December Massacre - Attorney General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Deports 21 Saudi Military Students After Probe of December Massacre - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The United States expelled more than 20 Saudi pilot trainees from a naval base in Florida after a mass shooting that authorities now consider an act of terrorism, Attorney General William Barr told reporters.

On December 6, a member of the Saudi air force shot and killed three US sailors and wounded eight Americans. However, Barr said, none of the 21 expelled were connected to the shooting although social media posts revealed that they were sympathetic to Islamist terror and/or had child pornography on their computers or smart phones.

"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Air Force and the Navy and 21 cadets have been disenrolled from their training curriculum in the US military and will be returning to Saudi Arabia later today," Barr added.

Barr also said the United States considers last month's attack by the Saudi pilot to be an act of terrorism.

Related Topics

Attack Social Media Saudi Florida United States Saudi Arabia December From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

56 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

56 minutes ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

1 hour ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

2 hours ago

Libyan strongman Haftar delays signing ceasefire a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.