US Deports 21 Saudi Military Students After Probe of December Massacre - Attorney General

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The United States expelled more than 20 Saudi pilot trainees from a naval base in Florida after a mass shooting that authorities now consider an act of terrorism, Attorney General William Barr told reporters.

On December 6, a member of the Saudi air force shot and killed three US sailors and wounded eight Americans. However, Barr said, none of the 21 expelled were connected to the shooting although social media posts revealed that they were sympathetic to Islamist terror and/or had child pornography on their computers or smart phones.

"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Air Force and the Navy and 21 cadets have been disenrolled from their training curriculum in the US military and will be returning to Saudi Arabia later today," Barr added.

Barr also said the United States considers last month's attack by the Saudi pilot to be an act of terrorism.