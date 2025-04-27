US Deports 3 American Children, Including Cancer Patient: Rights Groups
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Three American children aged two, four and seven -- one of whom has a rare form of cancer -- have been deported from the United States alongside their undocumented immigrant mothers, campaigners announced Saturday.
The deportations from the southern state of Louisiana come as President Donald Trump pursues a hard-line immigration policy, calling for mass expulsions of undocumented migrants.
The administration of President Donald Trump contends one of the women asked for her child to be sent with her.
"The New Orleans ICE Field Office deported at least two families, including two mothers and their minor children," the National Immigration Project said in a Saturday statement, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
It said the deportations were hastily ordered, and carried out in the early hours of Friday.
"One of the mothers is currently pregnant," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a separate statement, describing the deportations as "illegal and inhumane."
One of the US children removed from the country has "a rare form of metastatic cancer" and was deported without medication or medical consultations, the ACLU said.
It added that ICE agents held the families "incommunicado" and failed to facilitate communication between the women and lawyers.
- 'Horrifying and baffling' -
Gracie Willis of the National Immigration Project said in the statement: "What we saw from ICE over the last several days is horrifying and baffling. Families have been ripped apart unnecessarily."
"We should be gravely concerned that ICE has been given tacit approval to both detain and deport US citizen children.
"
In the case of one woman and her two-year-old who were deported to Honduras, Federal District Judge Terry Doughty has set a May 16 hearing "in the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the government just deported a US citizen with no meaningful process."
"The government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her. But the court doesn't know that," wrote Doughty in a court order dated Friday, highlighting that it is illegal to deport a US citizen.
The girl has only been identified by the initials VML.
Attorneys for her father filed an emergency request for a temporary restraining order aimed at obtaining the girl's return.
The Trump administration has butted heads with federal judges, rights groups and Democrats who say he has trampled or ignored constitutional rights in rushing to deport migrants, sometimes without the right to a hearing.
In a post on social media Saturday, Trump claimed that undocumented migrants in the United States were "wreaking havoc like we have never seen before."
He dismissed due judicial process around deportations, saying: "It is not possible to have trials for millions and millions of people."
"We know who the Criminals are, and we must get them out of the U.S.A. -- and FAST!"
On Friday, federal agents arrested a US judge in Wisconsin for allegedly shielding an undocumented migrant.
The White House has also defied a Supreme Court ruling that the Trump administration must "facilitate" the return of Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Surridge scores four as Nashville smash seven past Chicago1 minute ago
-
Diplomacy likely to trump geography in choice of new pope1 minute ago
-
Austria trials DNA testing to uncover honey fraud1 minute ago
-
Maligned by Trump, White House reporters hold subdued annual gala1 minute ago
-
Trump trade war pushes firms to consider stockpiling2 minutes ago
-
Continuity or rupture: what direction for the next pope?2 minutes ago
-
US deports 3 American children, including cancer patient: rights groups2 minutes ago
-
Liverpool primed for Premier League title party11 minutes ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink11 minutes ago
-
Progressive Canadians say social issues blown off election agenda11 minutes ago
-
Buenos Aires bids farewell to Francis with tears, calls to action12 minutes ago
-
Palestinian president Abbas appoints aide as potential successor12 minutes ago