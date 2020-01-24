US Deports Kazakhstan National Convicted of Trafficking Weapons to Russia - ICE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The United States has deported a Kazakhstan national convicted of trafficking weapons to Russia, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a press release on Thursday.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed Eldar Rezvanov on January 16, to his home country of Kazakhstan via commercial aircraft," the release said. "Rezvanov was convicted for international arms trafficking by exporting defense articles without obtaining a license or authorization."

The release said Rezvanov and his coconspirator, without obtaining the required license, purchased and attempted to export from the United States to Grozny, Chechnya: 7 full pistols; 130 assembled lower receivers; 266 firearm slides; 158 firearm barrels; 996 firearm magazines; 10 stocks; 133 firearm frames; and 453 firearm parts, including springs and firing pins.

Rezvanov started out as an international student in 2013 three years before attempting to export firearms and ammunition to Russia, the release added.

Rezvanov was convicted of weapons trafficking in July 2018 and an immigration judge ordered his removal in December 12, the release said.