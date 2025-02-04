Open Menu

US Deports Over 200 Indians By Military Aircraft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM

US deports over 200 Indians by military aircraft

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A US military aircraft is bringing back more than 200 Indians deported from the US, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Local broadcaster NDTV, citing sources, reported that a US C-17 military aircraft is returning the Indian nationals and that "each deported Indian national is verified, indicating New Delhi's involvement in the deportation process."

"This is likely the first of many such flights that will bring illegal Indian immigrants in the US back," the report said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Since US President Donald Trump took office, the US has conducted several military flights – to Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador – to return illegal immigrants to their respective countries.

The US president has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India "will do what's right" regarding the deportation of illegal Indian migrants.

Recent Stories

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

45 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

55 minutes ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

1 hour ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

1 hour ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

1 hour ago
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

2 hours ago
 WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

3 hours ago
 SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu ..

Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

12 hours ago

More Stories From World