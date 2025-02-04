US Deports Over 200 Indians By Military Aircraft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A US military aircraft is bringing back more than 200 Indians deported from the US, according to a media report on Tuesday.
Local broadcaster NDTV, citing sources, reported that a US C-17 military aircraft is returning the Indian nationals and that "each deported Indian national is verified, indicating New Delhi's involvement in the deportation process."
"This is likely the first of many such flights that will bring illegal Indian immigrants in the US back," the report said.
The Indian Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a statement on the matter.
Since US President Donald Trump took office, the US has conducted several military flights – to Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador – to return illegal immigrants to their respective countries.
The US president has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India "will do what's right" regarding the deportation of illegal Indian migrants.
Recent Stories
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From World
-
US vice president to attend Paris AI summit next week: French diplomatic source7 minutes ago
-
US deports over 200 Indians by military aircraft7 minutes ago
-
China's box office refreshes Spring Festival holiday record17 minutes ago
-
China slaps tariffs on US energy, vehicles in trade war sparring27 minutes ago
-
Nintendo cuts net profit forecast as Switch sales slow27 minutes ago
-
Tokyo court upholds sentence for former Nissan exec Kelly27 minutes ago
-
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID45 minutes ago
-
Cannes Film Festival says Juliette Binoche to head jury47 minutes ago
-
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?1 hour ago
-
Trump to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu at White House1 hour ago
-
Ecuador to close its borders over the weekend2 hours ago
-
Musk takes reins of US Treasury payments, sparking lawsuit2 hours ago