US Deports Over 55,000 Criminal Aliens in First Quarter 2019 - Immigration Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) More than nine in ten of nearly 63,000 aliens deported by the two Primary law enforcement divisions of the US Department of Homeland Security - Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) - during the first three months of the year had criminal convictions or were facing criminal charges, ICE said in a press release.

"During this time period ... more than 91 percent of aliens removed from the interior of the United States, had received criminal convictions or pending criminal charges," ICE Executive Associate Director Nathalie Asher said in the release on Monday.

Preliminary statistics show that the two policing divisions together deported 62,968 illegal aliens from the US interior in the January-March period, according to the release.

In addition, deportations stemming from ICE and ERO apprehensions increased 10 percent from the same period in 2018, the release said.

President Donald Trump has said deportations of illegals will focus on criminal aliens, which pose a security threat to the United States.

The latest statistics are separate from the migrant crisis on the southern US border, where more than 100,000 illegals cross and request political asylum, many from Central America.

Most Southern border migrants are allowed to remain in the country pending the outcome of immigration court hearings on their asylum requests, which often take years and many applicants never show up for their day in court, according to the Trump administration.

